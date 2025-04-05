Vadodara car crash: Law student found to be high on marijuana; booked under NDPS act

Police in Gujarat’s Vadodara, on Friday, April 4, 2025, told the media that Rakshit Chaurasia, a 23-year-old law student involved in a fatal car crash last month, was not intoxicated by alcohol but was under the influence of drugs, as confirmed by forensic reports.

The revelation came after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar tested blood samples from Chaurasia and his two friends, shedding new light on the incident that claimed a woman’s life, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.



Charges and arrests

Alongside Chaurasia, his friends Pranshu Chauhan and Suresh Bharwad have been implicated in the crime.

The trio tested positive for marijuana (ganja), according to the FSL results received on April 3.

Pranshu Chauhan, the car’s owner and a passenger during the crash, was arrested on Friday, while efforts are underway to apprehend Bharwad, at whose residence the group had gathered before the accident.

“All three tested positive for ganja. Chaurasia was high on the intoxicant while driving,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Panna Momaya, as quoted by the Times of India.

A separate case has been filed against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with an additional charge under the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence added to Chaurasia’s original FIR.



Crash that shocked Vadodara

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on March 14, 2025, near Muktanand Crossroads in the Karelibaug area. Chaurasia, driving a car registered in the name of Chauhan, rammed into two-wheelers, killing Hemali Patel, who was riding her scooter, and injuring others.

The crash gained widespread attention after a video surfaced showing Chaurasia stepping out of the vehicle and shouting “another round,” sparking outrage over his apparent lack of remorse. He was arrested shortly after the incident.



Who is Rakshit Chaurasia?

Originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Chaurasia is a law student at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Vadodara, residing in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in the city, according to DCP Momaya. His LinkedIn profile confirms his enrollment at the prestigious institution.

In a post-accident interview with a local news portal, Chaurasia denied being drunk, claiming the car’s airbags deployed upon hitting a two-wheeler, causing him to lose control. However, the FSL findings have contradicted his assertion, confirming marijuana use instead of alcohol.