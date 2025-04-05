Top marks, tight race: MBOSE SSLC 2025 sees seven students in top three ranks

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results for Class X students in Meghalaya were declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) today, April 5. Students can check their scorecards at the official websites — mbose.in and megresults.nic.in — by logging in with their credentials.

As reported by The Indian Express, topping the merit list this year are Leisha Agarwal and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh, who both scored an impressive 582 out of 600 marks. The second rank was shared by Evanshan Nongrum and Pori Pandey, each scoring 578 marks.

A three-way tie at the third position saw Anushmita Choudhury, Sourav Pandey, and Eulogemene Rilin L Suting scoring 576 marks each.

The fourth position went to Anamika Singh, while four students — Taesha Grace Pakyntein, Manderson Thongni, Esther D Shira, and Mahir Islam — shared the fifth rank. This year’s overall pass percentage stands at 87.10%, a significant increase from last year’s 55.80%, as noted by The Indian Express.

Last year’s topper, Anuj Chetry from Sherwood School in Tura, had secured 575 marks, with the second and third ranks clinched by Aleytheia Syiemlieh (574 marks) and Congenial Kharsahnoh (571 marks) respectively.

With this year’s high scorers and an improved pass rate, the 2025 SSLC results mark a strong academic showing for the state’s Class X cohort.