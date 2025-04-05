Third AIU National Women Student Parliament hosted by Centurion University

The prestigious AIU National Women Student Parliament was inaugurated by Dr Kumbhampati Haribabu, Governor of Odisha at Centurion University.

The event, organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) in collaboration with Centurion University, saw the participation of over 30 universities and more than 200 female student leaders from across the country.

Prof Sangram Keshari Swain, Convener of AIU, delivered the welcome address, setting the tone for an inspiring event.

Centurion played a vital role in making collaborative platform, stated a press release from the institute.

This was followed by an address from Dr Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University, who emphasised the significance of empowering young women through leadership and dialogue empowering woman is not about protest but about future of woman voice and power.

“Equality, empowerment and emancipation are not just ideas, but realities for every woman in India, we must also acknowledge the pioneering women who contributed to the drafting of the Indian constitution. In today’s India, women are leading corporations, serving in senior governance roles, driving innovation, arguing before the various courts of law and revolutionising social change. The rise of women in business, sports, law, policy, making and arts is a testament to the changing landscape of our country,” said the governor.

The governor concluded with the commitment to build a better Odisha by the sharing his valuable words” “Make your voice transform the future of Nation” and “Students election is helpful in producing better leaders in future”.

Adding to the event's significance, Dr Mamata Rani Agarwal, the Additional Secretary of AIU, Former Air Force Pilot, New Delhi, delivered an insightful speech, highlighting the role of such platforms in shaping future women leaders and she discussed the subject about democracy of women and to focus on young women voice.

It is not only about rising voice but about being knowledgeable.

Dr GSN Raju, Chancellor of Centurion University, then shared his vision for promoting gender inclusivity in education and leadership.

Dr Gitanjali Dash, Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University addressed that by 2047 the new India will have the full contribution of woman in every field and Dr Amiya Kumar Rath, Vice-Chancellor of Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Odisha, also addressed the gathering, reinforcing the importance of women's participation in policymaking and governance he concludes with there is no change in nation unless the condition of woman is improved.

The event was also graced by Dr Muktikanta Mishra, President of Centurion University, and Prof DN Rao, Vice-President of Centurion University, adding to the distinguished panel of dignitaries.

Following the speeches, all esteemed guests and jury members were felicitated in recognition of their contributions. Dr Anita Patra, Registrar of Centurion University, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the dignitaries, participants, and organisers for their efforts in making the event a success.

The inaugural session concluded with an introduction of the team managers. In the afternoon, the event moved forward with its preliminary rounds, where student leaders engaged in thought-provoking discussions and debates on various socio-political issues.

The AIU National Women Student Parliament continues to be a remarkable platform for young women to voice their perspectives and contribute to policy discussions.