The wait for GTA 6 is almost over — and it could be Rockstar’s most ambitious game yet

With Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), Rockstar Games is gearing up for what could be its biggest and boldest entry yet. The studio has confirmed development is underway, and while many specifics remain under wraps, recent leaks have sparked major buzz across the gaming community. As BizzBuzz notes, GTA 6 is expected to be a technical and narrative leap forward.

A console release is widely speculated for September 17, 2025, targeting PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. PC players, however, may have to wait until 2026 — a strategy similar to what Rockstar followed with its previous titles. According to BizzBuzz, the game may also come with one of the steepest price tags in AAA gaming: the base edition could cost Rs 5,999 in India, while premium versions may touch Rs 7,299.

GTA 6 will reportedly feature ray tracing, AI-based upscaling, and advanced physics. Minimum requirements include 16GB RAM and an NVIDIA RTX 3060, while optimal performance may demand a 32GB setup with a DirectStorage-compatible SSD and an RTX 3080.

Narratively, the game will mark the franchise's first female protagonist — Lucia — in a dual-lead setup. Rockstar is said to be revamping stealth, police chases, and AI behaviour, promising a more responsive world. The Wanted system will also get a dynamic overhaul.

The setting returns to Vice City, now part of a much larger fictional state called Leonida. Expect beaches, swamps, and dense cities — reportedly forming the series’ most expansive map yet. A second trailer is rumoured to drop soon, offering a deeper look into this evolving open-world epic.