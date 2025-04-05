Thalliki Vandanam scheme to roll out next academic year: AP CM

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that the state government will roll out the Thalliki Vandanam scheme starting from the next academic year.

Under this initiative, mothers of school-going children will receive Rs. 15,000 annually to support their children's education. He highlighted that Education Minister Nara Lokesh is actively working to position Andhra Pradesh as a frontrunner in school education nationwide, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

As part of efforts to promote girls' education and curb dropout rates, the minister distributed 309 bicycles to girl students at Government Girls' High School in Addanki.

The distribution was supported by voluntary organisation Assist from Chilakaluripet. Minister Gottipati noted that bicycles would help remove logistical barriers, enabling girls to continue their education confidently.

Later, at a grievance redressal program held at the municipal office, the minister directly interacted with the public, accepted petitions, and assured quick resolution. He also handed over Rs. 1.38 crore in Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques to 89 beneficiaries, reinforcing the government's commitment to helping those in financial distress.

"The Chief Minister is deeply focused on uplifting the underprivileged. Through CMRF, we're extending timely support to families in need," Minister Gottipati stated, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.