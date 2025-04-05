SBI PO Prelims 2025 result out: What comes next for shortlisted candidates

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination for 2025. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based exam in March can now access their results via the bank’s website — sbi.co.in — as noted by Hindustan Times.

The exam was held across four dates — March 8, 16, 24, and 26 — and those who have made it through will now gear up for the Main Examination, which forms the second phase of SBI’s three-tier recruitment process. According to the bank, call letters for the Mains will be issued shortly.

This year, SBI is recruiting for 600 PO posts. To check the SBI PO Prelims result, candidates must visit https://sbi.co.in , head to the ‘Careers’ section, click on ‘Recruitment Results’, and follow the link labelled ‘PO Preliminary Exam Results’.

This redirects to the login page ( https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/crpd/po-pre-2024-results ) where candidates can view their results by entering their registration number and date of birth. Downloading and saving a copy for future reference is recommended.

As highlighted by the Hindustan Times, the SBI PO recruitment is structured into three phases: Prelims, Mains, and the Final Selection round. While the Preliminary Examination is an objective test for 100 marks, it does not carry sectional cut-offs. Based on performance, around 10 times the number of category-wise vacancies will move to Phase II.

The Mains includes an Objective Test (200 marks) and a Descriptive Test (50 marks), conducted in a single sitting. Marks secured here, along with those from Phase III — a combination of Psychometric Test, Group Exercise (20 marks), and Interview (30 marks) — determine the final selection. However, Prelims scores do not factor into the final merit list.

A penalty of 0.25 marks applies for every incorrect answer in both Prelims and Mains, while unattempted questions remain unpenalised.