Rajasthan Jail Prahari admit cards out soon as exam city details go live

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the exam city and shift details for candidates appearing in the Rajasthan Jail Prahari (Jail Warder) Recruitment Exam 2025. The information was made accessible from April 5 via the Single Sign-On (SSO) portal, where applicants can log in using their registration ID and password to view their allotted exam district and shift.

As Moneycontrol reports, the admit cards for the examination are scheduled to be released on April 8. Once available, candidates will need to visit the official website — rssb.rajasthan.gov.in — and input their registration number along with their date of birth to download the call letter.

According to the official notification, the examination may be conducted in one of three modes: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Tablet-Based Test (TBT), or the traditional Offline (OMR) method. The final mode of examination will depend on internal administrative directions.

Candidates have been advised to verify their shift and exam district well in advance, in order to avoid any last-minute confusion. Moneycontrol also notes that access to these details is restricted to registered users, reinforcing the need to retain login credentials securely.