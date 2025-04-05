Racism, high cost of living, expensive healthcare...: This lawyer's Reddit post bursts bubble of living in US

A post on Reddit by an Indian lawyer studying in the United States (US) has ignited an online debate, shed light on the struggles of international students, reported Business Today, today, Saturday, April 5.

Titled “What the US job market right now – trust me it’s worse than it looks,” the post by user Severe-East8200 is in contrast with the success stories often seen on social media. The post details the stark challenges of joblessness, soaring costs, and racism.



Promising start meets a grim reality

The user is an undergraduate law degree holder from India, a Master of Law from a top US university, and also earned a scholarship.

However, despite these credentials, the reality has been different. “There are people with an upward of 10 years of work experience who cannot land a job and it’s extremely concerning,” they wrote, underscoring the brutal job market for international students, even those with impressive resumes.



Unveiling the hard truths

The post lays bare several sobering realities:



- Racism: “You will notice this increased hate towards Indians and it’s everything from seemingly harmless reels… to calling us ‘uncultured'" they wrote.



- Cost of living: On the soaring prices of everyday commodities, they said, “Just in a matter of a year I have seen the prices of basic essentials skyrocket.”



- Hiring freeze: “It’s incredibly difficult to go out and convince people that you are worth a job… after 200-300 applications to internships… you are likely to see just how endless this pit is,” the user lamented on the row of rejections.



- The Dollar myth: While earning in dollars might sound lucrative, “Yes sure you earn in dollars but guess what you also spend in dollars. You don’t ‘live’, you survive.”



- Healthcare woes: "Nothing is instantaneous… Good luck if you have to get an X ray or tests done," given healthcare in the US is far from affordable.



- H1B/Green Card struggles: “The wait period for a green card is an upward of 70 years… a very expensive process because you will have to get lawyers involved,” as legal citizenship might just be a far-fetched dream.



- Everyday inconveniences: They write, “You’re actually likely to get a more convenient lifestyle in India… food delivery or grocery delivery is actually a luxury here.”



A word of caution

The Redditor concludes with a piece of advice: “If your goal is to get a job and stay back then this is certainly not the right time to come. Wait it out for a few years.” The post has since gone viral, sparking a wave of responses from others echoing similar frustrations.



Redditors react

Users shared their own opinions. “Thank you for being detailed and honest. I don’t know how some people here are soo disillusioned that they are ready to take 60-70L in loans… Total chaos,” one commenter replied.

Another urged caution: “Please think twice before coming to the US at this time. You will be disillusioned and unsettled.”

The discussion even broadened to Canada, with one user saying, “Canada is beyond repair too… No job vacancy. No PR pathways anymore… racism is more than USA,” citing financial woes and other disturbing incidents faced by professionals.