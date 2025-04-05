No, NEET PG has not been postponed — PIB busts fake exam reschedule notice

A fake notification claiming that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 exam has been postponed to August 17 has been doing the rounds on social media. However, this is not true, clarified the Government’s official fact-checking wing.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check team flagged the viral post, confirming that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) — the body responsible for conducting NEET PG — has not issued any such notification. They urged aspirants to rely only on the official website (natboard.edu.in) for updates, as highlighted by Hindustan Times.

As per the official notification issued by NBEMS, NEET PG 2025 will be conducted on June 15, in computer-based mode. The exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts.

“National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15th June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in Two Shifts,” the official notice read.

As noted by Hindustan Times, the NEET PG exam is the gateway to admission into postgraduate medical programmes including MD (Doctor of Medicine), MS (Master of Surgery), and PG Diploma courses across India.

While a detailed information bulletin is yet to be released, the board has assured that it will be shared on the NBEMS website in due course. Aspirants are advised to ignore unverified updates on social media and await official communication from the exam board.