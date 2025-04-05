Narayana Schools secures 99 global awards in NSS Space Competitions 2024-25

Narayana Schools have once again made history by achieving extraordinary success in the 2024-25 National Space Society (NSS) competitions, securing 99 awards, the highest in India, out of 169 projects awarded to various schools across the country.

This marks the 13th consecutive year where Narayana has dominated these global contests, a feat unmatched by any other school worldwide. The outstanding performance highlights the exceptional creativity and scientific acumen of students and the focused mentoring & support offered by the staff at Narayana Schools, as stated in a press release from the group.

The competitions included three major contests: the NSS Roadmap to Space Art Contest, the Live in a Healthy Space Design Competition, and the Gerard K O'Neill Space Settlement Contest. Each event tested students' abilities to imagine and create solutions for humanity's future in space.

Dominating the NSS Roadmap to Space Art Contest

In this contest, which invites young artists to visualise space exploration and settlement, Narayana students outperformed global competitors. From 444 entries submitted by participants from India, Romania, South Korea, and the United States, Narayana students claimed an outstanding 15 of the 21 global awards — a staggering 71.4% success rate.

Their achievements included 1 Grand Prize, 4 First Prizes, and 10 Honorable Mentions, showcasing the institution's strength in fostering artistic innovation alongside scientific thinking.

Excellence in Live in a Healthy Space Design Competition

Narayana students made a significant impact in this competition by securing 58 awards — representing 47.2% of all international winners and 65.9% of Indian selections. Their innovative designs for maintaining health in the space environment earned them 4 first prizes, 13 second prizes, 9 third prizes, and 32 honourable mentions. This exceptional performance highlights Narayana's emphasis on practical, real-world problem-solving skills.

Triumph in the prestigious Gerard K O'Neill Space Settlement Contest

Named after the renowned physicist, this contest saw Narayana students demonstrate their engineering and design brilliance. Narayanites secured 26 selections in the 2025 contest, with students winning multiple awards, including 4 first prizes, 4 second prizes, 5 third prizes, and 13 honorable mentions for their visionary concepts of future space habitats.

Speaking about this achievement, Dr P Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, expressed her pride, stating, “Our students have once again demonstrated their brilliance on a global platform. Their visionary designs showcase their creativity and problem-solving skills, well mentored by our dedicated staff who strive hard to fulfil dreams.

Speaking about this achievement, P Sharani, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, added, “We are immensely proud of our students’ achievements. Their success reflects their dedication and our institution’s unwavering commitment to academic and creative growth.”

With an unwavering commitment to academic and creative excellence, Narayana Schools continues to provide students with opportunities to shine on international platforms, thereby fulfilling dreams — because, "At Narayana, your dreams are our dreams."