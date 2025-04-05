Looking for a Google Internship? This Indian techie's LinkedIn post will surely help

A student's detailed LinkedIn post about securing a software engineering internship at Google has taken the platform by storm, earning praise for its transparency and even catching the eye of the tech giant itself.



The post offers a step-by-step account of his journey, from application to offer, providing a valuable guide for aspiring candidates.

Navigating the application process

The student began by applying through the Google Careers page, a process he described as straightforward yet competitive. After some waiting, he received an invitation to an online assessment featuring two problems on data structures and algorithms (DSA).



“I was able to solve both questions and within a few days, I received an invitation for technical interviews,” he shared, highlighting the critical role of DSA proficiency in the initial screening.



Mastering the technical interviews

The technical phase involved two consecutive 45-minute interviews, each centered on solving DSA problems.



The sessions started with a core question, followed by layered follow-ups testing optimisation skills, edge-case handling, and trade-off analysis.



“Think out loud and communicate clearly. Interviewers want to understand your reasoning, so verbalizing your thought process is essential,” he advised.



He also emphasised asking clarifying questions, and mastering time and space complexity, factors that helped him shine.



The host matching twist

Unlike typical hiring processes, Google’s internship programme includes a host matching phase, after technical interviews.



Cleared candidates don’t get immediate offers; instead, their profiles are reviewed by potential hosts for project fit.



The student was matched with a host from the Google Ads Machine Learning SRE (Site Reliability Engineering) team in Dublin.



“The host-matching interview was conversational and started with the host explaining the project in detail. We then discussed my background, current education, some ML concepts, and previous work experience,” he explained.



The final offer

Days after a successful host match, he received the coveted offer to join Google as a Software Engineering (Site Reliability) Intern. “Hope this overview helps everyone preparing for the process! Wishing everyone the best!” he concluded.



Google itself commented, “Thanks for sharing your experience and giving everyone a clear roadmap of what to expect. Wishing you all the best in your internship!”