HCU-Kancha Gachibowli land row: Students demand release of detainees

Following days of protests, the students at the University of Hyderabad (UoH also popularly known as Hyderabad Central University, HCU) held a rally on Friday, April 4, in the campus pressing for their demands in the aftermath of the conflicts between the students and police forces and the legal actions that followed.

The rally, led by Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) and Students Union (UOHSU), started late in the evening at the North Shopping Complex, in which hundreds of students participated as they raised slogans for their rights, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The major demands of the students included to release all detained students, revoke all FIRs on students, civil society groups and activists, remove all police camps from the university campus and the UoH administration to file a petition in the high court for the ownership of the land.

Students said that their fight would continue unless the government curbed their movement and stopped atrocities against them.They also continued to demand the protection of wildlife in the contentious 400-acre land at Kancha Gachibowli.

They said that their movement will continue unless all their demands are met.

On Thursday, April 4, the Supreme Court had ordered to halt all operations at the land until further notice, after intense opposition by various groups including students, activists and civil societies.

Later in the day, the chief minister had said that the government would constitute a committee to consult various parties involved to find a way forward, according to the report by The New Indian Express.