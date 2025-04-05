DU to witness 5-7% fee hike for the new academic session across all courses; VC has THIS to say

Delhi University is planning to increase 'nominal 5-7%' fees charged from students in the academic year 2025-26. Emphasising that the increase in the fees is routine and not a significant burden on students, the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Professor Prof Yogesh Singh, on Thursday said that the fee hike will be for all the courses.

In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, VC Professor Yogesh Singh said that the fee hike is not to strengthen the finances of the varsity but to compensate for inflation.

"We don't want to hike the fee very heavily for the students. It will be a regular fee hike and the fees alone don't run the Varsity. We have adequate budget and support from the central government," said Singh.

He further added, "Under the Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA), we have got Rs 1000 crore then under the institute of eminence tag, we have got Rs 900 crore and we have purchased furniture worth more than Rs 100 crore recently and we have also spent over Rs 100 crore on upgrading our library. Money is not an issue with us. We are just trying to work harder to spend the money for the future of our students."

According to official economic projections, the university expects to collect more than Rs 246 crore in revenue from tuition fees in the financial year 2025-26, indicating that additional increases are planned as academic service costs rise.In an interview,

Professor Singh also talked about revamping the election process this year. He stated, "It is time for the University to rethink the election system. It is for sure that the things that happened last year will not be repeated. We are yet to decide if direct or indirect elections will be held to appoint the DUSU (Delhi University Students Union) members.".