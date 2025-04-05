BTech student dies of heart attack while playing cricket

A fourth-year BTech student, identified as Vinay, died of a suspected heart attack while playing cricket on his college ground.

Vinay, a native of Khammam, had been studying in the city for the past four years. According to his friends, he collapsed suddenly during the game, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A 43-year-old man, Sayyad Haji Ali, was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by an LB Nagar court on Friday for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The case was registered in 2021 within the Pahadishareef police station limits.

The victim's father, facing health issues, had asked his friend, Haji Ali, to care for his daughter for several days. Exploiting this trust, Ali behaved indecently with the girl and attempted to assault her. A case was registered against him under sections 420, 363, and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of ?15,000 on the accused and ordered a compensation of ?5 lakh to be paid to the victim