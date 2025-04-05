About 600 UBT doctors terminated in Rajasthan without notice; Medicos warn of healthcare crisis

More than 500 doctors across Rajasthan were abruptly relieved of duty after their tenure under the Urgent Temporary Basis (UTB) ended on March 31, 2025, with no renewal or prior notice from the state health department.

Many of these doctors were posted in rural, remote areas at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and had been working continuously for several months, even years, under repeated short-term extensions.

The UTB system is an administrative mechanism, not a permanent recruitment category, used by the Rajasthan Health Department to fill posts on an urgent basis — especially during COVID-19, routine staff shortages, or delays in permanent appointments.

UTB doctors are usually recruited without long-term service guarantees, and their contracts are extended in batches of three to six months based on need and budget approval.

Dr Deepak Joshi, one such doctor who has worked on a UTB contract since September 2023, told EdexLive that their tenure had been extended twice — once for six months and then for a year — taking it up to March 31, 2025. But this time, no extension was given.

“They did not increase the tenure after March 31. That terminated our services. This is the first time in the history of Rajasthan’s medical department something like this has happened with UTB doctors,” the doctor said.

No prior notice, no clarification

The termination came without any prior notice or explanation, the doctor shared.

“When they ended the tenure, there was no circular or letter informing us in advance. Previously, even on the day of the extension, we used to get an order from the Directorate. But this time, there was nothing,” he said.

The doctor added that other categories of UTB staff, like pharmacists and nursing officers, had their contracts extended, making it unclear why only doctors and medical officers were excluded.

And while the doctors are uncertain regarding their tenure, the recruitment exam for regular medical officer posts has been postponed repeatedly since 2023.

Due to this, many doctors are now left in limbo regarding their futures.

“We’re not able to secure our jobs as UTB doctors, and at the same time, we’re not able to study properly for the permanent medical officer exam. There is no explanation for the exam delays either. The government promised to recruit 1,000 doctors every year. But they’ve been holding exams once every two or three years. There’s no consistency,” said Dr Joshi.

Medicos highlight gaps in healthcare system

Meanwhile, the medical fraternity has raised concerns that the termination of a large number of healthcare workers could lead to a systematic failure in the state’s healthcare sector, which is already grappling with issues.

The Doctors Welfare Federation (DWF) issued a formal appeal to the state government, urging the continuation of UTB services, especially in view of the rural medical crisis.

In the letter addressed to the Director, Medical and Health Department, DWF wrote, “Due to shortage of doctors, many PHCs and CHCs are functioning without doctors. The burden has to be borne by the general public.”

It also pointed out that following the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling, many regular doctors have been relieved to pursue postgraduate studies, creating further shortages in the public system.

The health department, as per a Times of India report, has not yet announced any alternative staffing plan to replace the outgoing UTB doctors.