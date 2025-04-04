Want to join the Tamil Nadu Police? 1,299 Sub-Inspector posts open this April

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced the recruitment of 1,299 Sub-Inspector (SI) positions across various divisions of the Tamil Nadu Police. As Hindustan Times reports, the application window will open on April 7 and continue till May 3, 2025, via the official website — tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Of the total posts, 933 are for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk), while 366 are for the Armed Reserve (AR) wing. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a UGC- or Government-recognised university on or before the date of notification. Age criteria require candidates to be between 20 and 30 years old as of July 1, 2025 — that is, born between July 2, 1995 and July 1, 2005. However, those who skipped intermediate grades (like Class IX or XI) during their education are ineligible.

The multi-stage selection process includes a Tamil Language Eligibility Test (TLET), a Main Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Viva-Voce, and special marks allocation. The TLET, which is qualifying in nature, comprises 100 questions for 100 marks and lasts for 100 minutes — candidates must secure at least 40% to progress to the main examination.

Candidates should note that, as Hindustan Times further reports, the last date for corrections to submitted online applications is May 13, 2025. Additionally, the examination fee is set at Rs 500 for those applying under either the Open or Departmental quota. Applicants who wish to apply under both categories are required to pay a total of Rs 1,000. All payments must be made online via Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.