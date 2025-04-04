Tiruchy: Two persons including hostel warden arrested for sexually harassing male students

Two persons including a hostel warden were arrested on Thursday, April 4, for allegedly sexually harassing male students at a boys hostel in Samayapuram in Tiruchy.

The accused were identified as A Kulanthai Nathan (48), a priest from Kumbakonam and his friend S Sundarraj (37), a priest from Jayankondam.

According to police, this happened at a government-aided (St Xavier) higher secondary school in Purathakudi near Samayapuram, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Within the school campus, there is a boys' hostel, which is home to 110 students. Kulanthai Nathan is working as a warden in the hostel. His friend Sundararajan used to frequently visit and stay at Kulanthai Nathan's hostel.

During his visit three months ago, Sundararajan allegedly engaged in homosexual harassment with the boys staying there.

Despite the students filing multiple complaints with Kulanthai Nathan, no action was taken. As a result, the students informed their parents about the incidents.

Following this, they filed a complaint with Tiruchy district Child Protection Officer, Rahul Gandhi regarding the matter.

Subsequently, Rahul Gandhi conducted an inquiry with the students. During the inquiry, the incident was confirmed. Based on Rahul's complaint on Wednesday, April 2, Lalgudi All Women Police registered a case and arrested Kulanthai Nathan and Sundarrajan, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Both were remanded to Tiruchy Central Prison on Thursday, April 2.