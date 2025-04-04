Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results 2025 set to be released in April. Here are points to note

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is gearing up to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam results 2025 soon.



Students will be able to access their results on the official websites, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, and kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english, using their roll number, registration number, and a captcha code once the board makes the official declaration.



Expected timeline for KSEAB result 2025

Following past trends, the KSEAB is expected to release the 2nd PUC Examination results for Class XII in April 2025. The exams, conducted from March 1 to 20, 2025, cater to students across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.



Key highlights of Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2025

- Exam: Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Examinations 2025

- Conducted by: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

- Academic year: 2024-25

- Official websites: kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english

- Result portals: result.proed.in, result.bspucpa.in

- Streams: Science, Commerce, Arts

- Exam dates: March 1–20, 2025

- Result date: April 2025



How to download KSEAB 2nd PUC result 2025

Students can retrieve their Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Result 2025 by following these steps once it’s available:



1. Visit the official result portals at result.proed.in or result.bspucpa.in.

2. Depending on the portal:

- On result.proed.in, enter your SATS Number and Date of Birth.

- On result.bspucpa.in, input your SAT/Vmithra Registration Number or Enrollment Number.

3. Click ‘Submit’ to access your result.

4. Review the displayed result, then download and save it for future reference.