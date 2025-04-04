JEE aspirant denied entry after reaching exam centre just THREE minutes late

A recent post on the Bengaluru subreddit has brought attention to the harrowing experience of a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant who was barred from entering his exam center in Peenya in Bengaluru despite arriving on time.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion about the challenges faced by students navigating strict protocols amidst various challenges, including the city’s logistical hurdles, reported The Economic Times.

The student shared his ordeal, which began with an early morning trip to the examination venue, located approximately 40 kilometers from his home.

With the JEE scheduled to start at 9.00 am and a mandatory reporting time of 8.30 am, he set out well in advance to ensure he reached on time.

However, upon reaching the center, he found the gates shut in his face. He wasn’t alone; several other candidates arriving between 8.30 am and 8.33 am were also denied entry, despite their efforts to comply with the guidelines.

Adding to the student’s frustration was the apparent inconsistency in the center’s policies.

He noted that during Session 1 of the JEE exam, the same venue had allowed candidates to enter as late as 9.45 am. This time, however, the authorities enforced the rule rigidly, despite his pleas, leaving him and others stranded outside.

The student’s post quickly gained traction online, highlighting the struggles of JEE candidates who depend on public transport or face long commutes to reach distant exam centers.

In his account, he criticised the lack of empathy from officials, who seemed more focused on enforcing rules than considering the circumstances. He questioned the fairness of policies that dismissed students' years of preparation over a matter of minutes.

The online response was mixed.

Many Reddit users expressed sympathy for the student’s plight, acknowledging the stress of such high-stakes exams. However, others pointed to Bengaluru’s notorious traffic issues.

One commenter remarked, “So you were 5 km away from the center with only 30 minutes to spare? Those are some thin margins, even if the bike hadn’t broken down. Leave earlier. This is on you, my guy…”