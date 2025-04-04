Gold stealing thief at AIIMS posing as a doctor nabbed

A 43-year-old woman from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested by Delhi Police following a theft at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) women doctors’ hostel, reported NDTV on Friday, April 4.

The suspect, a science graduate with a diploma in medical lab technology, confessed to a row of jewelry thefts driven by her irresistible passion for gold, which she could not afford to purchase.

Theft reported on March 27

The investigation began after a female doctor lodged a complaint on March 27, reporting missing items from her hostel room.

The stolen goods included two gold chains, a gold ring, a pair of gold earrings, a gold bracelet, Rs 4,500 in cash, and 522 Malaysian ringgits (equivalent to approximately Rs 10,000).

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed, after which a police probe followed.

CCTV footage led to breakthrough

Delhi Police reviewed footage from around 100 CCTV cameras across the AIIMS premises as part of their investigation.

The footage revealed a suspicious woman, disguised in a doctor’s coat, roaming the hostel corridors after most doctors had left for their shifts.

She was observed attempting to access multiple rooms. Additional footage captured her arriving and leaving on a scooter, leading police to record the vehicle's registration number.

This clue led them to an address in Brij Vihar, Ghaziabad, where the woman was arrested.

Confession revealed gold-obsession

During interrogation, the accused admitted that her love for wearing jewellery forced her into a life of crime.

Previously employed as a lab assistant at a private hospital, she used her familiarity with medical environments.

During her visit to the AIIMS, she noticed that AIIMS women doctors often left their rooms unlocked during work hours, presenting an opportunity, she did not let it go, and by wearing a doctor’s coat in disguise, she carefully evaded security, and was successful in stealing the gold items from the hospital.