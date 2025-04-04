Controversy stirred: Zepto CEO fires back at Piyush Goyal for grocery delivery remark

Palicha also claimed the company contributes Rs 1,000+ crore of tax to the government per year, attracts over a billion dollars in foreign direct investment, and invests heavily in revamping India’s supply chains, particularly for fresh produce. “If that isn’t a miracle in Indian innovation, I honestly don’t know what is,” he asserted.



Palicha argued that India’s lag in developing a large-scale foundational AI model stems from the absence of robust internet companies. Citing global giants like Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Alibaba, originally consumer internet firms, he noted, “Consumer internet companies drive this innovation because they have the best data, talent, and capital to put behind it.”



Support not criticism

Palicha also urged stakeholders to bolster local entrepreneurs rather than undermine them. “The startup ecosystem, the government, and the owners of large pools of Indian capital need to actively support the creation of these local champions, not pull down the teams that are trying hard to get there,” he wrote.

He acknowledged Zepto’s ongoing journey, admitting it isn’t yet a “great Internet company” but stressing its relentless efforts to reach that goal.



Looking ahead, Palicha vowed to dedicate decades to infusing “dynamism in the Indian economy.” He concluded by saying, “We have the talent and capital; we just need the execution.”