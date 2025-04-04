Class 8 result declared by PSEB, link to go live tomorrow

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) officially declared the Class VIII examination results for 2025 today, April 4, at 3.30 pm. However, the link to download individual mark sheets will be activated only by tomorrow morning on the official website — pseb.ac.in, as reported by The Indian Express.

The exams were conducted between February 19 and March 7. To access their results, students will need to enter their roll number or registration number, along with a password. Once logged in, candidates must input their name, mobile number, and email ID to view or download their scorecard.

After accessing the scorecard, students are advised to carefully cross-check personal and academic details, such as their full name, roll number, parent’s names, school name, total marks, and subject-wise scores. A minimum of 33 per cent marks is required in order to be deemed as having passed.

As noted by The Indian Express, those dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation. The scrutiny process requires a payment of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet. Additionally, there is a processing fee of Rs 500 for students who wish to view their evaluated answer sheets before requesting a recheck.

Last year, the PSEB Class VIII board exams were conducted across multiple days in March, and the board recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 98.31 per cent. The PSEB continues to follow a login-based online system for result access and verification, aimed at ensuring secure and streamlined student experiences.