"Bare minimum force" used on protesting HCU students: Cyberabad police

A day after the police caned the students of University of Hyderabad (UoH, popularly known as Hyderabad Central University, HCU), Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) released a press note on Thursday, April 3, where he said that there was no lathi charge on students.

The police said that a few persons in the group of protesting students pushed away both men and women Police personnel on duty and tried to snatch away the holding rope, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

'Bare minimum force' had to be used to get back the rope and to send away the persons who were trying to push the Police person which is very clear from the videos that are available.

The police requested that all stakeholders verify any news content that is being circulated before relying on the same so that peace and law and order is not disturbed.

Over the past few days, students of HCU, as well as Hyderabad’s civil society and environmental groups, have engaged in a battle with the state government, to protect the land’s forest cover and biodiversity. This is with relation to the 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land where the government intends to construct an IT Park or turn it into a commercial space.