Want to study in the US? Tips to secure scholarships and financial aid

Maintain strong academic performance – Many merit-based scholarships require excellent grades.

Build a compelling Statement of Purpose (SOP) – Clearly explain career goals, financial need, and how studying in the US aligns with long-term aspirations.

Demonstrate leadership and extracurricular achievements – Many scholarships consider leadership roles and community involvement.

Apply for multiple scholarships – Since funding is limited, applying for multiple options increases the chances of success.

Consult university financial aid offices – Many universities offer institutional scholarships specifically for Indian students, which may not always be widely advertised.

While policy changes and rising costs might pose challenges, studying in the US remains achievable with careful financial planning. Scholarships, assistantships, and financial aid programs continue to provide opportunities for Indian students to fulfill their academic ambitions.

By staying informed about funding options, preparing strong applications, and exploring alternative financial solutions, students can successfully navigate the evolving education landscape and make their dream of studying in the US a reality.

(Manisha Zaveri is the Joint Managing Director of Career Mosaic. Views expressed are her own.)