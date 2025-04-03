‘Joote se peetugi’: Viral video shows Delhi School of Journalism Director threatening students, admin denies claims

A video purportedly showing Delhi School of Journalism (DSJ) Director, Professor Bharati Ghore, making threatening remarks to students has gone viral, sparking outrage on campus.

In the footage, Ghore can be heard saying, “Joote se peetungi, keep quiet.” (I’ll hit you with my shoe, keep quiet.) The video has triggered widespread criticism, with students accusing the administration of intimidation.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, April 1, when a group of students approached Ghore to voice their concerns over inadequate academic facilities despite the hefty fees charged by the institution.

DSJ students claim that the institution lacks essential infrastructure, including computer labs, a library, WiFi in basements, and air-conditioning, severely impacting their learning experience.

However, speaking to The Indian Express, Professor Ghore denied the allegations and accused students of manipulating the situation.

“The students misbehaved with me first, and I only asked them not to do so. They are spreading a one-sided narrative and fake videos,” she told The Indian Express.

Ghore further claimed that the students had apologised to the authorities and that the matter had been resolved.

However, students rejected this claim, stating that no such apology was issued.

“Our concerns about the lack of basic facilities remain unaddressed. Instead of listening to us, we are being threatened,” said a second-year journalism student.

Dissatisfied with the administration’s response, students have called for a protest today, on April 3. They have also reached out to the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president for support.

“The DSJ management has been ignoring our grievances for years. This is not the first time students have protested. We are demanding transparency in fund allocation and better academic resources,” said a student representative.