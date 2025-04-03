JEE Main 2025 Session-2 admit cards out for April 7-9

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session-2.

Candidates appearing for the exams on April 7, 8, and 9, 2025, can download their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their application number and password, ensuring all details, including the QR code and barcode, are clearly visible.

Exam dates and shifts

The JEE Main 2025 Session-2 exams will take place across multiple shifts.

On April 7 and 8, Paper 1 (BE/BTech) will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

On April 9, Paper 2A (B Arch) and Paper 2B (B Planning) will occur in the morning shift, from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

Key instructions

Candidates are required to carry a photo ID along with their admit card for verification at the exam center.

The NTA advises thoroughly reviewing the Information Bulletin, and admit card instructions, to ensure a hassle-free experience.

For any issues with downloading the admit card or discrepancies, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in for assistance.