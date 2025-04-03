INI-CET July 2025: Final registration process begins TODAY | Check important dates

The final registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) July 2025 session has officially begun today, April 3, 2025.

This comes after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, postponed the generation of the Examination Unique Code (EUC) and final registration, which was initially scheduled to begin earlier.

AIIMS, in an official notice dated April 1, 2025, stated, “Under evolving situations with regard to Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) and Final Registration of INI CET July 2025 Session, the Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC) and Final Registration will be started from 03.04.2025. Please visit AIIMS website www.aiimsexams.ac.in regularly for all the latest updates and information.”

Despite the delay, the last date for completing the application form and making necessary edits remains April 25, 2025.

Who needs to register?

Candidates who have previously completed and had their basic registration accepted do not need to register again. They only need to generate the EUC and complete the final application.

New candidates must complete their basic registration by April 15, 2025, on the official AIIMS website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates must follow these steps to complete their registration:

1. Visit the AIIMS exams website: aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on the "INI CET July 2025 EUC Generation & Final Registration" link.

3. Log in using the provided credentials.

4. Generate the Examination Unique Code (EUC).

5. Complete the application form with accurate details.

6. Upload the necessary documents as per AIIMS guidelines.

7. Pay the application fee based on the candidate’s category.

8. Submit the final registration form and save a printout for future reference.



Dates to remember

The EUC generation and final registration began today, April 3, 2025. Candidates must complete their basic registration by April 15, 2025.

Those needing corrections for rejected images can do so between April 16 and April 18, 2025, with the final status of applications being updated on April 19, 2025.

The last date for application submission and edits is April 25, 2025.

AIIMS will release the admit cards on May 10, 2025, and candidates can download them from the official website. The INI CET July 2025 session exam is scheduled for May 17, 2025.



Medical aspirants are advised to regularly check the AIIMS website for updates and further announcements.

For the official notice and more details, visit: www.aiimsexams.ac.in.