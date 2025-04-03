HCU land dispute: “We will take back every inch,” says KTR

Amid the ongoing land dispute between Hyderabad Central University (HCU) and the Congress-led state government, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has vowed to reclaim the disputed 400 acre of land in Kancha Gachibowli if his party returns to power.

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, he pledged to transform the land into a large-scale eco park, describing it as a legacy for future generations and a gift to HCU students and Hyderabad residents.

As per a report by India Today, KTR accused the Congress-led state government of treating the land as a real estate asset for political and financial gain. He warned potential buyers of significant losses once BRS reclaimed the land.

Further, taking direct aim at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, he alleged that public land was being sold under the guise of development. “We will take back every inch and build an extraordinary eco park, akin to Central Park in Manhattan,” he asserted, cautioning investors against falling for government-backed deals.

Support for HCU students

Expressing solidarity with HCU students protesting alleged illegal encroachments, KTR likened their struggle to past student movements in Telangana. He condemned the Congress government’s inaction and threatened a large-scale march to HCU if the decision to allocate the land was not reversed.

“He (Revanth Reddy) claims to work 18 hours a day but should spend at least 10 minutes thinking about future generations instead of acting like a property dealer,” he remarked.

He also accused the administration of sending bulldozers on court holidays to clear land in violation of judicial directives, added India Today.

“Why are they sending bulldozers on weekends despite High Court and Supreme Court orders?” he questioned.

He also revealed that BRS MPs have raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, calling for central intervention.

“This is not a political fight but a battle for Hyderabad’s future. We stand legally and morally with HCU students and environmentalists. We will not let Hyderabad turn into another concrete jungle. This land belongs to the people, and we will ensure it remains that way,” he added.