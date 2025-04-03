HCU 400-acre Telangana HC case: All the important details from Day Two, here

Taking suo motu cognizance of the deforestation issue in Hyderabad, the Supreme Court today, Thursday, April 3, directed the state government to halt all tree-felling at a disputed site and sought an urgent status report from the Telangana High Court Registrar (Judicial).

The court instructed the Registrar to inspect the site and submit an interim report by 3.30 pm. The official promptly visited the location and presented his findings before the court reconvened at 4 pm, said a report by Bar and Bench.

Court observations: 'Alarming picture' of destruction

The submitted report, along with photographic evidence, painted a concerning picture of large-scale deforestation.

"The report of the Ld. Registrar (Judicial) as well as the photographs sent by him depict an alarming picture. A huge number of trees are being felled, and heavy machinery is being used to clear approximately 100 acres. The report also confirms the presence of peacocks, deer, and various bird species, prima facie indicating that the area is a forest inhabited by wildlife," the court noted.

It further observed that a lake exists near the affected area, underscoring the region’s ecological significance. In light of these findings, the Supreme Court ordered the registration of a suo motu case.

Key directives

As per the SC directive, the Chief Secretary of Telangana must respond to the following questions:

What was the compelling urgency to undertake developmental activities, including tree felling, in the alleged forest area?

Was an environmental impact assessment certificate obtained before initiating the project?

Was permission from forest authorities or other statutory bodies sought before cutting trees?

What is the necessity of including officials listed under serial numbers 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10 in the committee overseeing this project?

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has been tasked with personally visiting the site and submitting a detailed report by April 16.

Until further orders, all activities on the site, except for tree protection measures, must cease immediately, added Bar and Bench.

“Can’t take law in own hands”: SC

The court also warned that non-compliance with these directives would result in the Telangana Chief Secretary being held personally responsible.

"Chief Secretary will go to temporary prison constructed on the same spot near the lake...if the Chief Secretary wants to enjoy the State hospitality, one can't help it," Justice Gavai remarked.

The Court also said, "This is a very serious matter. Can't take law into your own hands."

Background

The controversy surrounds a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli village, Hyderabad, which the Telangana government, through the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), has proposed for auction to facilitate Information Technology (IT) infrastructure development.

However, environmentalists and local residents argue that the land is a vital eco-sensitive zone, serving as the 'lungs' of Hyderabad.

Students from the nearby University of Hyderabad have been at the forefront of protests against the deforestation, clashing with police in recent days. Reports indicate that two former students have been arrested.