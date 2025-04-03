Gujarat NMMS result 2025 announced by state examination board. Details here

The State Examination Board, Gujarat, has officially declared the Gujarat National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) results 2025. Candidates who appeared for the NMMS exam 2024-25 can now access their results on the board’s official website at sebexam.org.

Exam details

The NMMS exam 2024-25, took place on February 22, 2025. Conducted in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm, the exam was held across all taluka headquarters in Gujarat.

A total of 2,20,488 candidates appeared for this statewide examination.



Answer key and objection process

The provisional answer key was released on February 25, 2025.

Subsequently, the objection window opened on February 28 and closed on March 5, 2025.

All the representations received against any question of the question paper/provisional answer key were placed before the expert committee. After thorough verification, the committee recommended corrections to certain answers.

Based on these recommendations, the State Examination Board updated the answers and released the final answer key on its website on March 18, 2025.



How to check Gujarat NMMS result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to view their results:

1. Go to the official website of the State Examination Board at sebexam.org.

2. Locate and click on the Gujarat NMMS Result 2025 link on the homepage.

3. On the new page, enter the required login details.

4. Click ‘Submit’ to view your result on the screen.

5. Review the result, download the page.

6. Retain a hard copy for future reference.



Purpose of the scheme

Implemented by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), New Delhi, the NMMS scheme targets students in Class VIII. It aims to support academically gifted students, from economically weaker sections in Gujarat, helping them continue their education up to Class XII, and reducing dropout rates in secondary, and higher secondary schools.