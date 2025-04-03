Chennai: Did a youngster let loose his pet dog on an elderly man after an altercation? Probe on

The Puzhal police station on Wednesday, April 2, received a complaint from an elderly man claiming a youth had let loose a rottweiler pet dog on him the previous night, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The complainant, Mariappan, and his wife allegedly sustained injuries during the incident and underwent treatment at a hospital. According to the complaint, the elderly person picked up a verbal argument after seeing the youngster walk his dog in the narrow street abutting his house.

After the argument, the youngster let the dog off the leash, and the animal allegedly bit the elderly man. His wife came rushing out after hearing his screams, and the dog attacked her as well, he said in the complaint.

While the youngster left with the dog, CCTV footage captured the incident. Puzhal police have taken note of the complaint and are investigating, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In more news

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Dharwad wins Hubballi edition of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) TechBytes.

TCS and the Board for IT Education Standards (BITES), an autonomous body promoted by the Government of Karnataka, announced the winners of the Hubballi regional finals of the 16th edition of TCS TechBytes, stated a report by The New Indian Express.