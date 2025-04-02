Virudhunagar: Police personnel allege headmaster of sexually harassing students, probe on

A woman police personnel attached to a police station in Sattur Sub-division recently alleged that her daughter and two other girls, pursuing Class VII at a Government Middle school in the region, were constantly sexually harassed by the headmaster.

In a video, the woman police personnel claimed that her daughter had informed her about the sexual harassment. When she questioned the teachers about the incident, they denied such allegations, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

On March 27, the Child Welfare Department officials were informed about the harassment allegations through the child helpline, following which they began an inquiry the next day.

Meanwhile, rumors circulated that the higher officials threatened the woman police personnel. However, on Tuesday, April 1, the district police department in a press release denied the allegations and stated that the police personnel was not threatened.

"The Investigating Officer at the All Women Police station in Sattur will conduct a thorough investigation and the children who are claimed to have been harassed will receive necessary protection. The children will be produced in the court as per law and their statements will be recorded. The officials will take necessary actions based on the investigation's findings," police sources said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.