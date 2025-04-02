Seasoned economist takes helm: Poonam Gupta appointed as new RBI Deputy Governor

The government has appointed NCAER Director General Poonam Gupta as the RBI Deputy Governor for a three-year term. This key position became vacant after MD Patra stepped down in January.

According to PTI, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Gupta's appointment, with her term effective from her joining date.

Currently heading the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), India's largest economic policy think tank, Gupta brings impressive credentials to the role. She serves on the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council and is the Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

Gupta's extensive experience includes nearly two decades in senior positions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, DC. Her academic career spans teaching positions at the Delhi School of Economics and the University of Maryland and visiting faculty roles at the Indian Statistical Institute. She has also held prestigious positions as the RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and as a professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

Her educational background includes a Master's and PhD in Economics from the University of Maryland, along with a Master's from Delhi School of Economics. Her academic excellence was recognised in 1998 when she received the EXIM Bank prize for doctoral research in international economics.