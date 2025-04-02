NBEMS goes digital with official WhatsApp channel for instant medical updates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has taken a major step toward digital accessibility by launching its official WhatsApp channel, creating a direct line of communication for the medical education community.

According to a report by India Today, this new platform provides real-time updates on everything from examination schedules to institutional accreditation processes, offering unprecedented convenience for students, faculty members, medical colleges, and healthcare professionals.

The channel will deliver timely notifications on:

Examination details, including schedules, bulletins, application procedures, admit cards, and results

Comprehensive accreditation information covering procedures, eligibility criteria, and application requirements

Training updates, including counselling for NBEMS courses, trainee registration, training guidelines, thesis submission, and academic programmes

NBEMS created this channel "to enhance accessibility to crucial information" and provide "a trustworthy platform for real-time updates," according to their official announcement.

Medical community members can join the channel through the following link https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAseBd7T8bTcZS9mg20