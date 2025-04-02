News

NBEMS goes digital with official WhatsApp channel for instant medical updates

Medical students and professionals are now just a tap away from critical exam and accreditation information
This new platform provides real-time updates on everything from examination schedules to institutional accreditation processes
This new platform provides real-time updates on everything from examination schedules to institutional accreditation processes(Image: EdexLive Desk)
Published on

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has taken a major step toward digital accessibility by launching its official WhatsApp channel, creating a direct line of communication for the medical education community.

According to a report by India Today, this new platform provides real-time updates on everything from examination schedules to institutional accreditation processes, offering unprecedented convenience for students, faculty members, medical colleges, and healthcare professionals.

The channel will deliver timely notifications on:

  • Examination details, including schedules, bulletins, application procedures, admit cards, and results

  • Comprehensive accreditation information covering procedures, eligibility criteria, and application requirements

  • Training updates, including counselling for NBEMS courses, trainee registration, training guidelines, thesis submission, and academic programmes

NBEMS created this channel "to enhance accessibility to crucial information" and provide "a trustworthy platform for real-time updates," according to their official announcement.

Medical community members can join the channel through the following link https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAseBd7T8bTcZS9mg20

WhatsApp
Accessibility
NBEMS

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com