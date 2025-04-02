Karnataka schools object to relaxation of age limit for Class 1 admissions

A proposal to relax the minimum age limit for Class I admissions in Karnataka has sparked strong opposition from educators and school associations across the state.
In a formal letter addressed to Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh, dated March 31, the Associated Managements of Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) raised concerns about the potential impact of lowering the admission age below six years.
Since 2020, Karnataka has mandated that children must be six years old to enroll in Class I, aligning with national standards set by the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. The policy is also consistent with guidelines followed in fourteen other states and Union Territories (UTs), including Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Kerala.
However, a recent proposal aims to ease this requirement, allowing younger children to start formal schooling earlier.
Objections
The letter, sent on behalf of various school communities, argues that lowering the age limit could have detrimental effects on child development and learning outcomes.
It highlights that the existing rule, though initially challenging for parents and institutions, has been successfully implemented over the past three years.
"The six-year minimum age rule has been in place since 2020, and all recognized schools across Karnataka have complied in good faith, adjusting their admission processes accordingly," the letter states and adds, "Many children previously ineligible due to age were held back or re-admitted in pre-primary classes to ensure they joined Class 1 only after turning six."
The letter also emphasises that national educational policies, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, support structured early childhood learning. The NEP (National Education Policy) recommends three years of pre-primary education before entering Class I, ensuring that students develop the necessary cognitive and social skills before formal schooling.
Educational experts warn that early admission to Class I could lead to increased academic stress for children who are not yet developmentally ready for formal education.
“A premature transition to Class I risks placing undue pressure on young children, potentially affecting their long-term learning outcomes," the letter adds.
Policy inconsistencies and confusion
If Karnataka decides to relax the admission age, it could lead to misalignment with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and other state boards, creating confusion for parents and students transferring between different educational systems. Many states have already standardised the six-year entry age following directives from the Union Ministry of Education.
KAMS also pointed out that reversing the current policy would undermine efforts to standardise early childhood education across India.
"The Centre has directed states to ensure a uniform admission age of six years for Class 1. Karnataka’s earlier decision to implement this standard was in line with this directive. Any relaxation now would contradict national policies and disrupt the education system," they said.
Stakeholders are now urging the Karnataka government to reconsider the proposal and maintain the six-year age criterion.