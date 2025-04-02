Forest Ministry cracks down on 400-acre clearance in Hyderabad Kancha Gachibowli area

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued an urgent directive to the Telangana government demanding immediate action on the alleged illegal clearing of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli Village near Hyderabad.

In a strongly worded letter dated April 2025, the ministry has called for a comprehensive investigation into reports that the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) conducted unauthorised vegetation removal in the ecologically sensitive area of Ranga Reddy district.

"The illegal felling has reportedly caused significant damage to local wildlife, water bodies, and the region's distinctive rock formations," stated S Sundar, Assistant Inspector General of Forests, in the official communication addressed to the Additional Secretary of Forests, Government of Telangana.

The controversy has gained national attention, with multiple Members of Parliament (MPs) raising concerns directly with the Union Environment Minister. Social media campaigns highlighting environmental degradation have further amplified public outcry over the development.

Environmental activists have long argued that the unique ecosystem of Kancha Gachibowli, known for its ancient rock formations dating back millions of years, deserves protected status. The area is also home to several water bodies that support local biodiversity.

The Central government has instructed state authorities to submit an immediate factual report on the situation and to initiate legal proceedings under various environmental protection laws, including the Indian Forest Act, Wildlife Protection Act, and the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam.

The ministry has also directed copies of its letter to several forest department officials, including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana, signaling the high-level coordination expected in addressing this matter.