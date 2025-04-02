Faculty shortage at IITs, NITs, IIMs: Academicians raise concerns on social media

Academicians across India are raising serious concerns over the alarming faculty shortages in premier higher education institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NIT)s, and Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The problem is not new.

AIIMS, one of the country's top medical institutions, has also been facing a critical shortage of professors. Despite sanctioned positions and defined hiring processes, vacancies continue to persist, leaving many wondering what is causing the delay in recruitment.

Public policy commentator and author Shailaja Chandra questioned the opacity surrounding faculty hiring in these institutions.

“When there are sanctioned posts and clear processes for filling faculty positions, one wonders what is holding up the process. Since taxpayers pay to maintain these institutions, the reasons must be shared. It would be reassuring to know by when normalcy can be expected to return to these iconic institutions — the best we have,” she stated.