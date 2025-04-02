“Development at cost of biodiversity”: Actress Dia Mirza opposes clearing of forest land near HCU

The Telangana government's plan to develop Information Technology (IT) parks on 400 acre of forest land in Kancha Gachibowli has sparked widespread opposition from environmentalists, students, and public figures across the country.
Now, actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza has also voiced her support for the ongoing student protests at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) against the clearing of forested land.
Taking to social media platform X, she stated, "Students are raising their voices for a future where nature thrives. Forests, not IT parks, offer young people a chance at a sustainable tomorrow. 'Development' at the cost of biodiversity is DESTRUCTION. Save Kancha Forest in Gachibowli, Hyderabad."
Actress Renu Desai also urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to reconsider the decision. In a video appeal, she acknowledged the need for development but pleaded for alternative solutions.
"We need IT parks, but can these 400 acres be spared? We need oxygen, trees, and a balanced ecosystem. I am begging you as a citizen of this state," she said, suggesting that the government utilise barren land instead.
The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIDC) began clearing the land on Sunday, March 30, deploying bulldozers and earthmovers to remove trees and rocks.
Protests erupted as student groups, environmental activists, and opposition leaders attempted to halt the work. Some students were briefly detained by the police after attempting to block the machines.
Protesters argue that the land is home to various animal species, unique geological formations, and two natural ponds, making it ecologically invaluable. They accuse the government of prioritising corporate interests over environmental conservation.
However, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka defended the project, stating that the land belongs to the government and is being utilized to create job opportunities. He assured that biodiversity on the HCU campus would be preserved and clarified that "not an inch of university land has been taken."
Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court is set to hear a petition today, April 2, challenging the government’s decision, and its ruling could have lasting implications for conservation policies in the state.