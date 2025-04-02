“Development at cost of biodiversity”: Actress Dia Mirza opposes clearing of forest land near HCU

Actress Renu Desai also urged Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to reconsider the decision. In a video appeal, she acknowledged the need for development but pleaded for alternative solutions.

"We need IT parks, but can these 400 acres be spared? We need oxygen, trees, and a balanced ecosystem. I am begging you as a citizen of this state," she said, suggesting that the government utilise barren land instead.

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIDC) began clearing the land on Sunday, March 30, deploying bulldozers and earthmovers to remove trees and rocks.

Protests erupted as student groups, environmental activists, and opposition leaders attempted to halt the work. Some students were briefly detained by the police after attempting to block the machines.

Protesters argue that the land is home to various animal species, unique geological formations, and two natural ponds, making it ecologically invaluable. They accuse the government of prioritising corporate interests over environmental conservation.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka defended the project, stating that the land belongs to the government and is being utilized to create job opportunities. He assured that biodiversity on the HCU campus would be preserved and clarified that "not an inch of university land has been taken."

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court is set to hear a petition today, April 2, challenging the government’s decision, and its ruling could have lasting implications for conservation policies in the state.