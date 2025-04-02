Battle for campus: UoH erupts as police baton-charge students defending 400-acre land

Tensions boiled over at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) today, Wednesday, April 2, as police resorted to lathi-charging students and faculty who were protesting the government's controversial decision to auction 400 acres of university land in Gachibowli.

According to a report by the Times of India, a massive police contingent was deployed throughout the campus, with barricades strategically placed near the east campus to block access to the forest area being cleared. Students attempting to breach these barriers chanted defiant slogans including "Police go back," "Ladenge Jeetenge," and "Awaaz Do Hum Ek Hain."

The confrontation comes after days of escalating protests that culminated in an indefinite strike. Faculty members joined the demonstration today, Wednesday, April 2, with the UoH Teachers' Association, marching from Ambedkar Auditorium to the east campus in solidarity with the student movement.

Academic activities are on a halt as students boycotted classes, demanding immediate removal of police forces and excavators from university grounds. Protesters have accused the university administration of betraying the community by facilitating land-clearing operations for the state government and permitting a police crackdown on peaceful demonstrators.

The protesting groups have issued several demands, including:

Release of executive committee meeting minutes regarding the land issue

Complete transparency in all land-related documentation

Written assurance that the university will take concrete steps to secure the land under its name

The violent turn in what had been peaceful protests has further inflamed tensions between the university community and authorities as the battle over the 400-acre land parcel intensifies.