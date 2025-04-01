TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2025: Notification released for 70 vacancies | Check important dates

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the notification for Group 1 Recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive offers 70 vacancies for various top positions in government departments across Tamil Nadu.

The online application process commenced today, April 1, 2025, and will remain open until April 30, 2025, according to a report by News18.

This presents a valuable opportunity for candidates aspiring to work in the Tamil Nadu state government.

The TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2025 follows a three-stage selection process, including a Preliminary examination, followed by a Mains exam and interview round leading to the final selection.

The Preliminary Exam is scheduled for June 15, 2025.



Important dates

Here are the key dates for the TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2025 exam:

Notification release: April 1, 2025

Application begins: April 1, 2025

Last date to apply: April 30, 2025

Preliminary exam date: June 15, 2025

Admit card release: June 2025



Candidates are advised to mark these dates to ensure a smooth application process.



Eligibility criteria

To apply for TNPSC Group 1 positions, candidates must meet the following eligibility requirements:

- Educational qualification: A degree from a recognised university.

- Nationality: Must be a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal/Bhutan.

- Age limit: Typically between 21 to 32 years (age relaxations apply as per government rules).



Candidates should refer to the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria and other relevant information.

T hose interested can follow these steps to complete the online application:

1. Visit the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the Group 1 online application link.

3. Register and log in using your credentials.

4. Fill in your personal details and upload your photograph and signature.

5. Enter your address and upload the required documents.

6. Review all details carefully and proceed to payment.

7. Pay the application fee using a debit/credit card, net banking, or e-challan.

Candidates are encouraged to apply well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

For further details, visit the official TNPSC website: tnpsc.gov.in.