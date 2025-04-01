TN minister Anbil Mahesh supports student who lost father during exams

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and Thiruverumbur Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited the home of Shalini, a Class XI student from Poikaikudi village, to offer condolences and financial assistance for her education, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Shalini lost her father, Shanmugam, during the public exam period but, despite her grief, she appeared for the exam at the BHEL campus school with the support of her teachers and classmates.

In more news...

A college student and a school student were killed on Monday, March 31, when the bike they were traveling hit a road side wall.According to sources, U Mohammed Thoufeek (19) a polytechnic second year student from Thittacheri along with T Mohammed Baris (13), a Class VIII school student of the same village were returning back to their houses on a bike on Monday after attending prayer at Thittacheri Big Mosque, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

When they were passing near a cooperative bank, Mohammed Thoufeek who was driving the bike lost his control and the bike hit a road side wall.

Both Thoufeek and Baris who were injured in the accident rushed to Karaikkal Government Hospital. The doctors there pronounced Thoufeek dead. Mohammed Baris was rushed to a private hospital in Thanjavur where he was pronounced dead.

Thittacheri police registered a case and investigations are on, according to the report by The New Indian Express.