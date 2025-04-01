Telangana gov't offers detailed explanation on legalities of 400-acre Kancha Gachibowli land

Amid the claim that some part of the 400 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli, which is proposed to be auctioned by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC), is owned by the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the state government reiterated that it was the sole owner of the property and that even a survey was conducted on July 19, 2024 in the presence of university officials for boundary demarcation.

In a press statement, the government stated: "On alienation of the above land in favour of TGIIC, zonal manager, Cyberabad, the corporation on July 4, 2024 requested the registrar, UoH to entrust their officials concerned to conduct the survey work to fix up the common boundary points on the ground. TGIIC officials had contacted the registrar, UoH, personally along with their team on July 11, 2024 and explained in detail about the proposed project. The zonal manager also made a request through email to registrar@uohyd.ac.in on July 18, 2024 for conducting the survey. Accordingly with the consent of the registrar, UoH, survey work was conducted on July 19, 2024 in the presence of the UoH officials i.e. dy registrar, university engineer, and executive engineer and revenue authorities i.e., RI and mandal surveyor and the boundaries were fixed."

"The Buffalo lake and the Peacock lake are not part of the 400 acres land parcel being developed by TGIIC," it added.

The state government also clarified that TGIIC neither encroached upon the university land nor disturbed the existing water bodies and rock formations (Mushroom Rock) in the land.

It said: "Based on the survey observations on the ground, TGIIC has prepared a layout duly preserving rock formations including the Mushroom rock as green spaces within the layout. Further, as part of the master plan, a detailed environment management plan is also being prepared that will ensure sustainable development of the region."

According to the official press release, the then Andhra Pradesh government allotted 400 acres of land to IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd on January 13, 2004 in the Survey no 25 of Kancha Gachibowli for the development of sports facilities. As the project of the IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd did not take off, the then government on November 21, 2006 revoked the above allotment.

Following, IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd filed a petition before the high court that went into a prolonged legal battle and finally the court passed orders on March 24, 2024 in favour of the government. Aggrieved by the order, IMG Academies Bharata Pvt Ltd appealed in the Supreme Court of India and it was dismissed in May 2024.

At the request of TGIIC, the deputy collector & tahsildar, Serilingampally mandal, confirmed that as per revenue records the land in Sy No 25 of Kancha Gachibowli village is recorded as "Kancha Asthabal Poramboke Sarkari" i.e., government land and an extent of 400 acres is available free from encroachments and under the possession of the government for further development. TGIIC filed alienation proposals on June 19, 2024 for the land for setting up of IT & mixed use project in favour of TGIIC and also requested to handover advance possession of the land and the principal secretary of the revenue department issued orders for the alienation of the land to an extent of 400 acres in favour of TGIIC.

The revenue authorities handed over the land to TGIIC on July 1, 2024 duly conducting the panchanama.

Meanwhile, as per the panchanama document dated February 3, 2004, disclosed by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) University of Hyderabad authorities handed over the land to the then erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government.

In lieu of this land, the then government had transferred 397 acres of land in Survey Nos 36 and 37 to UoH. The document was signed by the then registrar of the university, Y Narasimhulu and the state revenue officials.