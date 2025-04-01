SBI customers face major service disruption SECOND time this month

State Bank of India (SBI) customers experienced disruptions in internet and mobile banking services today, April 1, marking the second outage this month. The issue, attributed to "technical difficulties," affected users nationwide, causing failures in mobile banking and fund transfers.

According to Downdetector, reports of SBI mobile banking outages surged between 11.00 am and 11.30 am IST, according to a report by NDTV.

Data indicated that 64 per cent of complaints were related to mobile banking failures, 33 per cent to fund transfer issues, and 3 per cent to ATM disruptions. Frustrated customers took to social media to report failed transactions and difficulties in accessing their accounts.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) acknowledged the issue, stating that some banks were facing transaction declines due to financial year-end processes.

"The UPI system is functioning normally, and we are working with the concerned banks for necessary redressal," the NPCI statement read.

Recurring issues

This is not the first time SBI customers have faced service interruptions.

On March 11, users struggled to access UPI and mobile banking services for over four hours. At the time, SBI issued a statement confirming that the issue had been resolved by 5 pm and apologised for the inconvenience. However, the exact cause of the disruption was not disclosed, added NDTV.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been urging banks to enhance their backend infrastructure to prevent such outages. The regulator has also emphasised the need for a swift resolution of disruptions and has warned of strict action against non-compliant entities.

With SBI serving over 50 crore customers, recurring technical issues have raised concerns over service reliability and the bank’s preparedness to handle high transaction volumes, particularly during critical periods.