SBI Clerk Mains hall tickets drop tomorrow! Here's your download guide

The State Bank of India will release admit cards tomorrow (April 2) for candidates who cleared the preliminary round of the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate, Customer Support and Sales) recruitment process. The much-anticipated mains examination is scheduled for April 10 and 12, giving successful prelims candidates just over a week to prepare.

Following the March 28 announcement of preliminary results, qualified candidates must download their hall tickets from the official SBI website to secure their spot in the final stage of this competitive recruitment process.

Download instructions:

Visit sbi.co.in Navigate to "Current Openings" Select "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)" notification Click the "Mains Exam for SBI Junior Associate Admit Cards" link Login with your credentials Download and print your admit card for exam day

Exam details:

Test covers General/Financial Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

Negative marking applies (1/4th mark deducted per wrong answer)

Minimum aggregate score required (5% relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates)

No minimum qualifying marks for individual subjects

For candidates who cleared the February/March preliminary exams, this represents the final hurdle in securing a position with India's largest public sector bank. Mark your calendars and keep your login credentials handy for tomorrow's admit card release!