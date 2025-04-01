RESULTS ALERT: Karnataka 1st PUC scores now live! Check your future here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially released the First Pre-University Course (1st PUC) results for examinations conducted in February 2025. Students can now access their results through multiple official portals.

Where to check results

Students can view their scores on these official websites:

Quick steps to access your results

Visit any of the result portals Click on "PUC I Examination Results 2025" Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth Click 'Submit' Download and print your result for records

The passing criterion is 35% minimum marks in each subject. Students who didn't clear the exams can apply for revaluation or appear for supplementary exams expected in May 2025, with results likely in June 2025.

Don't wait — check your results now using the direct links provided!