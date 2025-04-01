Punjab's academic excellence: Will PSEB Class 5 hit 100% pass rate in 2025?

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will soon announce the Punjab Board Class V results for 2025. Students who participated in the exams, which were conducted from March 7 to March 13, 2025, in a single shift from 9 am to noon, can check their results at the official website pseb.ac.in once released.

To access the PSEB Class 5 results, students will need to log in using their roll number and date of birth in the PSEB Punjab Board Class 5th results login window. With consistently high pass percentages over the past four years, anticipation builds around whether this year's results will finally achieve a perfect 100% pass rate.

According to The Indian Express, the PSEB has maintained impressive pass percentages in recent years, with each year showing remarkable consistency above 99%.

PSEB Punjab Board Class V Results: Last four years' pass percentages

2024: 99.8%

2023: 99.69%

2022: 99.62%

2021: 99.76%

In 2024, the results were announced on April 1, with an overall pass percentage of 99.8%. A total of 306,438 students appeared for the Punjab Board Class V exams that year, including 1,44,653 girls and 161,767 boys.

The results were officially declared by PSEB Chairperson Dr Satbir Bedi.

Pathankot district recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.96%, while Mohali had the lowest at 99.65%. Notably, 587 students secured perfect 100% marks in the PSEB Class V exam last year.

In 2023, the scorecards were released slightly later, on April 7.

How to check PSEB class 5 results 2025

When the results are published, students and parents should:

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in Navigate to the "Results" tab on the homepage Click on the Punjab Board Class 5 result 2025 link Enter the necessary credentials (roll number and date of birth) View and download the result Take a printout for future reference

After downloading the Punjab Board Class 5 scorecard, students should carefully review all the details. The scorecard will include important information such as the student's full name, roll number, parent's name, school name, total score, and marks for each subject.

As students and parents eagerly await the announcement of this year's results, the question remains: Will the PSEB Class V results finally achieve the perfect 100% pass percentage in 2025, or will they continue the trend of impressive but not quite perfect scores?