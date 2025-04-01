NID BDes DAT Prelims 2025 result OUT | Check seat matrix, tie breaking criteria, more

The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the results of the Bachelor of Design (BDes) Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims 2025 today, April 1, as per a report by the Times of India.

Candidates who appeared for the exam, held on January 5, can now check their results on the official website — admissions.nid.edu.

Key details

The results include essential information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, category, section-wise scores, total marks, and qualifying status.

Additionally, the rechecking window for the prelims result has also opened today (April 1) and will close on April 2 at 4 pm. Candidates seeking a re-evaluation can request a recheck by paying a fee of Rs 2,000.

The rechecking window offers candidates an opportunity to verify their results in case of discrepancies.

For candidates with tied scores in the prelims, the following tie-breaking criteria will be applied:

Preference will be given to the candidate with higher marks in the DAT Mains.

If the tie persists, marks from Stage 1 of the DAT will be considered.

Further tie-breaking will be done using scores from Part B and Part A.

If a tie still remains, the candidate with the highest marks in the most weighted question in the Mains exam will be ranked higher.

What’s next?

Candidates who qualify for the prelims can download their NID DAT Mains admit card starting April 14, added TOI.

The DAT Mains exam is scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 4. Results for the Mains exam will be declared on May 16, after which candidates can submit their campus preferences between May 16 and May 18.

If needed, rechecking for Mains results can be requested between May 16 and May 17. The seat allotment process will take place from May 27 to May 30, with provisional offer letters being issued on June 10, 2025.

Seat matrix

The seat allocation for BDes across NID campuses is as follows:

NID Ahmedabad: 125 seats

NID Andhra Pradesh: 75 seats

NID Haryana: 75 seats

NID Madhya Pradesh: 75 seats

NID Assam: 75 seats