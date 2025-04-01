JEE MAIN 2025 kicks off tomorrow – Here's your last minute exam playbook

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to launch the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 tomorrow, April 2, giving engineering and architecture aspirants another shot at securing admission to India's elite technical institutions. With exams scheduled from April 2 to 9, candidates must navigate crucial protocols to ensure a smooth testing experience.

The high-stakes examination serves as a gateway to prestigious institutions, including National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). Exams will run in two daily shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Critical exam day requirements

Candidates must arrive at least two hours before their scheduled exam time with:

Printed admit card (downloadable from jeemain.nta.nic.in)

Valid photo ID (School ID, PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, Aadhaar, etc.)

Self-Declaration Form

One passport-sized photograph matching the application

PwD/PwBD (Persons with Disabilities/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) certificate, if applicable

Simple transparent ballpoint pen

The NTA emphasises several key protocols:

Sit only in your designated seat

Ensure your question paper matches your chosen subject

Report technical issues immediately

No electronic devices (phones, calculators, smartwatches) allowed

No bags, papers, or food items are permitted

No retests will be conducted for missed exams

Candidates should preserve copies of all documentation, as these records will not be available after July 31, 2025. Those providing false information to appear in multiple shifts face result cancellation.

Admit cards for exams scheduled between April 7-9 will soon be released on the official website.