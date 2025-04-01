Health Minister clarifies eligibility of medical MSc, PhD holders to teach in medical colleges

The eligibility of non-medical MSc and PhD holders to teach in medical colleges has once again come under scrutiny, this time in the Rajya Sabha.

During a recent parliamentary session, Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, addressed concerns regarding the appointment of such candidates as faculty members in medical institutions.

Responding to questions raised by Member of Parliament Renuka Chowdhury, Minister Patel clarified that under the Teachers Eligibility Qualifications (TEQ) Regulations, 2022, individuals with MSc and PhD degrees relevant to medical education can serve as faculty in the Departments of Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry. However, these qualifications must be obtained from a recognised medical college or institute through a regular, on-campus programme.

As per a report by Medical Dialogues, Chowdhury’s queries focused on the rationale behind the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) decision to allow non-medical graduates to teach in medical colleges.

She also sought clarification on the duration of the “transitional period” during which such appointments would be permitted and whether the government had addressed the concerns raised by medical professionals regarding these guidelines.

The matter relates to the Draft TEQ 2024 Regulations, where the NMC explicitly stated that non-medical faculty could be appointed as senior residents and faculty members to teach Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology. However, the guidelines also stipulate that such individuals must possess an MSc and PhD in the respective subjects.

The NMC further elaborated on the concept of the "transitional period," defining it as a temporary allowance granted when a shortage of qualified medical faculty exists in a particular specialty. During this period, individuals with related qualifications and relevant experience may be appointed as faculty members until an adequate number of medically qualified faculty become available.

The duration of this transitional period is to be determined by the NMC based on recommendations from the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), added Medical Dialogues.

This policy has been met with mixed reactions from the medical community.

While some argue that MSc and PhD holders have long played a vital role in teaching non-clinical subjects and possess specialised research expertise, others fear that the inclusion of non-medical faculty could dilute the quality of medical education.

Uncertainty surrounding the duration of the transitional period and the long-term implications of these appointments have further fueled the debate.

Faculty shortage in medical colleges

In an effort to address the broader issue of faculty shortages in medical colleges without compromising educational standards, the government has undertaken several measures, including:

1. Establishing 131 new medical colleges as part of a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, out of a total of 157 approved institutions.

2. Strengthening and upgrading existing state and Central government medical colleges to increase MBBS and postgraduate seats.

3. Constructing super-specialty blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), with 71 out of 75 projects already completed.

4. Approving 22 new All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutions, with undergraduate courses already operational in 19.

5. Recognising Diplomate of National Board (DNB) qualifications for faculty appointments to help address staffing shortages.

6. Extending the maximum age limit for appointment, extension, or re-employment of teachers, deans, principals, and directors in medical colleges to 70 years.