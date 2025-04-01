HCU land dispute: Congress-backed NSUI protests against Telangana’s Congress government

Protests at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) are intensifying as students rally against the Telangana government’s plan to auction 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land.

In a notable turn, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, is opposing its own party’s government over the issue, citing concerns about environmental destruction and police action against students, as per a report by The South First.

NSUI condemns land clearance

NSUI leaders have strongly criticised the land-clearing operation, calling it a betrayal of student interests.

“As members of NSUI, the student wing of the Indian National Congress, we stand for justice, social equality, and secularism. However, the violent handling and detention of over 60 students is unacceptable. The university administration and the state government must work together to clarify the situation and ensure peaceful resolution,” said Rachna, NSUI General Secretary, as quoted by The South First.

Prabhakar Reddy, another NSUI member, highlighted the lack of communication between authorities.

“On March 30, police dragged away 60-70 students, and bulldozers arrived on campus without prior warning. The administration finally issued a statement on April 1, confirming that no official demarcation had taken place and that university officials were involved in clearing the land. This complete lack of coordination has frustrated students,” he said.

The student group has also criticised the timing of the operation, which took place during university holidays, leaving students with little opportunity to organise and respond. They have called for an environmental impact assessment before any further action is taken.

“We cannot stay silent while our peers are being mistreated. While discussions with the state government continue, we stand firm in our fight for justice,” NSUI stated.

Call for indefinite protest

Meanwhile, the University of Hyderabad Students’ Union (UoHSU) has announced an indefinite protest and class boycott. The union is demanding the removal of police personnel from campus and the cancellation of the land auction.

Protesting students are also seeking a written assurance from the administration that the disputed land will be officially registered under the university’s name.

“We demand transparency in this matter, including the release of meeting minutes related to the land dispute and clear documentation about the land’s ownership,” said Akash, Vice President of UoHSU.